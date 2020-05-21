Man experiencing 'excited delirium' dies while in SAPD custody

The Bexar County Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Magic Drive around 12 a.m. Thursday for a shooting in progress.

According to a spokesperson for SAPD, officers received information that there was a man who was running around the apartment complex nude and screaming. Others who live at the apartment complex told officers that they thought the man had been shot.

At the scene, officers made contact with the man, who was nude but did not have any gunshot wounds. Officers also realized that he was likely under the influence of some sort of intoxicants. It was also determined that there was no shooting.

EMS worked on the man who officers believed was experiencing some sort of "excited delirium." As EMS worked on the man, his condition began to decline and he ended up passing away at the scene.