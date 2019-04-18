A man who was part of a team of contractors working outside a New Braunfels church was electrocuted early Thursday morning, New Braunfels police say.

William Robert Alston, 53, was using a long pole to clean the exterior windows of First Baptist Church in the 700 block of Cross St. when the pole inadvertently contacted nearby power lines, police said.

Alston suffered an electrical shock and was unconscious when officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, and he later was pronounced dead at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels.

Police officers kept that portion of Cross Street closed for about an hour while utility crews checked on the power lines in the area. The road was reopened at about 8 a.m.