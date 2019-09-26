SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a report of an electrocution on the northwest side Thursday morning.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. in the 110 block of Chesswood Drive near Sunset Hills Park.

Fire officials said three men were trimming trees at the location and appear to have struck an electrical line.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other workers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The live wire has been secured and there is no danger to area. CPS Energy crews are on scene of the accident.