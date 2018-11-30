SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed after a crash on the west side overnight, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD believes the fatal accident was related to a shooting that happened moments before the crash.

Police were already responding to a shots-fired call on near Culebra Road and Potranco Road when another call came in for a crash in the same area.

Investigators said a car ran a red light and swerved before slamming into a traffic light pole and landing in a ditch.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the crash was related to the shooting.

