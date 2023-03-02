Man drove to gate at Ft. Sam Houston after being shot

Police received multiple calls for shots fired, but couldn't find the victim. Minutes later the man pulled up at the gate at Ft. Sam Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot in his torso pulled up to the gate at Ft. Sam Houston for help, police say.

SAPD received multiple calls for shot fired in the 600 block of Coleman Street near N. Walters St. on the east side of town just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the listed location, they couldn't locate any victims.

Minutes later, Ft. Sam Houston military police reported that a shooting victim showed up to the Walter's gate entrance with a gunshot wound on his torso.

He was taken to a local hospital by SAFD-EMS in stable condition.

Police determined the victim possibly had been at the location where they received the reports of shots fired.

They believe a shootout occurred between suspects in two vehicles.

No other information was provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.