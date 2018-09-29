SAN ANTONIO — A person inside a home on the city’s south side was not injured after a man drove his truck through the home early Saturday.

According to police, a man drove his truck in reverse through the home on Viejita Street just after midnight Saturday morning.

The driver said he doesn't know how it happened. Police believe he was heavily intoxicated with alcohol. He faces possible DWI charges depending the outcome of the blood work.

One person was in the home but was not injured. The driver suffered minor cuts and bruises.

