Man drives to nearby McDonald's for help after being shot in chest

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in his car on the northeast side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 13900 block of Nacogdoches Road.

According to police, a man in his 40s was driving in the area when he was ambushed by an unknown amount of suspects.

The victim was shot one time in the chest. He drove to a nearby McDonald's to call for help and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been reported.