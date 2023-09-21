Man dragged several feet after driver refuses to provide change

The man was sent to the hospital in serious condition after he told police couldn't feel his extremities.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is sent to the hospital after asking a driver for change at a gas station, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred on Blanco Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man asked a driver in a white vehicle if he could break a $20 bill but after he handed over the bill the driver tried driving away with the money. That's when officers say the man held onto the car for several feet.

The man was sent in serious condition to the hospital after telling police he couldn't feel his extremities.