SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police one man is dead after a shooting on the east side Sunday night.

The incident occurred on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane around 6:46 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a disturbance involving multiple individuals led to a fight and shooting.

One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.