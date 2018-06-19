A man is dead and a San Antonio Police Sergeant is on administrative duty after a fatal accident overnight Monday in east San Antonio.

It is the third deadly police-involved incident in just over one month.

Police Chief William McManus said the accident, on I-35 near New Braunfels Avenue, happened about 12:30 when a pedestrian bolted onto the freeway and tried to run across the southbound lanes of traffic.

McManus said, “Preliminarily, we know that the sergeant’s mirror on the passenger side clipped the person on the highway and there were two cars, possibly three, that were behind him, that struck the pedestrian. We don't know for sure if the third car struck. But two did.” McManus said the sergeant pulled over and backed up to render aid, but the other drivers did not stop.

The search for those people continues and the identity of the dead man has not been released.

McManus said crossing an interstate on foot is always a bad idea.

“That's the first huge mistake that anybody can make is getting on foot on the freeway. On any freeway. Don't ever do it. It is extremely dangerous,” McManus said.

The Chief's plea to pedestrians is simple. "If you're on foot, don't walk on the highway or try to cross the highway. It is extremely, extremely dangerous and you take your life in your hands when you do that."

McManus said he sees people taking risks every morning when he leaves his home in the pre-dawn dark.

“There are people out running, walking their dogs and they're in the street and they've got dark clothes on. You can't see them,” McManus said.

In just over one month, there have been two other fatal accidents involving SAPD.

On May 21, a 67-year-old man was killed on San Pedro by an officer responding to a robbery call. Police say the man was not in a crosswalk, stepped into the street mid-block, and into the path of the officer, who had his lights and siren on.

On May 11, police said a 60-year-old man on a bicycle was killed by a police cruiser when he failed to stop at a red light on Somerset Road.

Those two officers have been returned to patrol duties.

The sergeant involved in Tuesday morning's crash will be doing desk duty until the investigation is complete.

The Chief says these incidents are tragic but preventable when people are careful. “When you're crossing the street, do it at a crosswalk. If you're out jogging or walking your dog and it's dark out, wear something reflective so people can see you,” McManus said, adding he thinks the city’s Vision Zero campaign to reduce pedestrian fatalities in having an effect.

“It puts the message out and people are hearing the message," McManus said.

McManus said a contest underway that offers prizes to safe drivers who track their actions on their cell phones is a good idea. “There's a lot of people doing that,” McManus said. “And it gives people an incentive to drive safely and I think that's a big deal.”

