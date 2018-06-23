46-year-old Rodney Fernandez died from massive trauma Saturday morning after being run over by a train in south Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on the 24000 block of Pleasanton Road in South Bexar County.

Deputies say Fernandez was a working at Superior Silica Sands when he unhitched a train car. The car then began to roll backward and struck him.

He was flown to University Hospital by AirLife in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Officials have ruled his death an accident.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

© 2018 KENS