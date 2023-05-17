Man dies in mining accident in Atascosa County, sheriff says

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward identified the man as 64-year-old Able Cavillo from Charlotte, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man died in a mining accident in Atascosa County, officials said Wednesday.

The man's body was found at the work site after he went missing around 1 a.m. Tuesday. After hours of searching, the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office, along with the Jourdanton Fire Department, were called out to assist around 4 a.m.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward identified the man as 64-year-old Abel Cavillo from Charlotte, Texas. Sheriff Soward said Cavillo was operating a bulldozer when a wall saturated by the rain collapsed over the machine, smothering Cavillo. Rescue crews used drone technology to try to find him via thermal heat, but his body was not found until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say he possibly suffocated or drowned from the mud and dirt covering him.

Sheriff Soward said the mining site is owned by North American Construction Company. KENS 5 spoke with a staff member of the company who did confirm there was an incident, but did not give any other details.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.