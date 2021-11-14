Man dies in house fire on city's south side

Fire crews said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a house fire on the city's south side, the San Antonio Fire Department side.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Flanders Avenue.

Fire crews said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews began working to extinguish the flames and were able to get the fire under control.

Authorities then received reports of a man inside the home. They then searched the house and found the man; he had passed away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but authorities said the damage is estimated around $90,000.