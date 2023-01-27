Man dies in accident between SUV and big rig on the northeast side

The accident happened at the 3900 block of Naco Perrin, near the intersection with Nacogdoches and Bulverde Road, around 7:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead after an accident between an SUV and a big rig on the northeast side of San Antonio Friday morning.

Police say the driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander was going southbound on Bulverde Road and the driver of an 18-wheeler was going northbound on Nacogdoches. At some point, police say the driver of the Outlander lost control and crossed the center median and hit the big rig.

Police said a passenger from the Outlander died on the scene. The driver of that vehicle had some broken bones but should recover. She was taken to BAMC for treatment. The driver of the big rig was not seriously injured.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

