SAFD: 80-year-old man killed in fast-moving Beacon Hill fire

Fire officials hope others reach out for free life-saving advice and help.

SAN ANTONIO — The name of an 80-year-old man killed in an early-morning house fire in Beacon Hill hasn’t been released, but family members know the awful truth.

Firefighters say while they man was trapped in an upstairs room when the fire broke out, his wife, who was downstairs, managed to escape.

Neighbors say family members who live immediately next door told firefighters the man was inside the home.

The call for help sounded around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Summit, near Blanco and Hildebrand.

San Antonio Fire spokesman Joe Arrington said, “When crews got here, there was heavy fire coming from a well involved structure. We attempted to make an interior attack because of reports of one person inside. Crews made a valiant effort to get inside, but unfortunately, the fire was so well involved, it forced us out.”

Fire ate through the 100-year-old home quickly, and before firefighters could make it inside, there were reports that parts of the building were not stable, and too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

Fire Chief Charles Hood said the area where the victim was found had excessive amounts of personal property that provided an intense fuel load.

Fire investigators believe the fire started when something flammable came into contact with a space heater.

“Early indications are that this is related to a space heater. We talk about it all the time. We talk about fire safety. We talk about our SCAN program. We talk about our senior safety. Again this is obviously a preventable tragedy. It's a rough morning,” Arrington said.

Here's a link about fire safety.

In addition to the loss of one home, firefighters deployed an aerial ladder to save a second home just a few feet away, when they said it too was starting to smoke from the intense heat.

Hood said while every fire loss is tragic, this is the second recent death, and both have connections to possible hoarding situations.

Family members said Joyce Talkington died when a smoky fire smoldered for hours before being discovered on March 3. That fire was called in around 2 a.m. from the 8900 block of Mansfield.

Fire officials encourage everyone, especially those with elderly relatives, to learn more about their SCAN initiative to prevent house fires and save lives.

S – Smoke detectors

C – Clear path of escape

A – Action plan

N – Neighbors watch out for neighbors.

They encourage anyone who needs a free smoke detector to ask for one by calling the United Way Helpline at 2-1-1. A help form can be found here.