Man dies after running stop sign, getting hit by VIA bus, police say

A man passed away on the city's south side after a VIA bus slammed into his vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue and Grosvenor Boulevard.

Police said the man in his 30s was driving east on Grosvenor when he ran a stop sign. That's when a VIA bus T-boned his car, authorities said.

The man was thrown out of his vehicle, and he passed away instantly, according to police. Two people on the bus were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.