Man dies after hitting fence, slamming into utility pole

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. at Pecan Valley Drive and Kildare Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver died after losing control on a curve on the southeast side early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police believe the man was speeding on Pecan Valley when he lost control on the curve. He reportedly hit a fence before crashing into a utility pole. The driver died on the scene.

No other passengers or injuries were reported in this incident. The driver who died has not been identified.

This was one of four deadly accidents on San Antonio Roads overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to police. Police found a man dead in the road around 9 p.m. on Zarzamora after he was hit by multiple cars.