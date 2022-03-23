Cyclist dies after getting hit by a car on the north side

The crash happened at McCullough and Basse near Olmos Park just before 10:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A man died after getting hit by a car late Tuesday night in an accident where a baby was also rescued.

The crash happened at McCullough and Basse near Olmos Park just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say the female driver of the car hit the biker at a high rate of speed and rolled her car into some trees. She and a six-month-old baby inside the car had to be cut out by firefighters.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet on the condition of the woman or the child.