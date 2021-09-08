Man dies after fire crews pull him from burning apartment

Crews arrived and found smoke coming from a unit. They forced their way in and found a fire inside of the kitchen.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a fire broke out in his northwest-side apartment unit, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday at a complex in the 9200 block of Darbrook Drive.

Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the unit. They forced their way in and found a fire inside of the kitchen.

Authorities then found the man in his bedroom. They attempted life-saving measures, but crews later confirmed he passed away.

SAFD is investigating what started the fire. Four units reportedly sustained smoke damage and seven were evacuated.

"The smoke was just overwhelming," apartment resident Scott Reagan said, who spotted the smoke and tried to rescue the man, along side two other people, before crews arrived. They had to turn around as the flames became too much. "I feel sorry for the victim and his family," he said.