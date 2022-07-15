20-year-old man dies after crashing truck in far southeast Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the 20-year-old man was leaving a bar when he lost control of the truck.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after crashing his truck in far southeast Bexar County.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday on New Mathis Road in front of a home.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the 20-year-old man was leaving a bar when he lost control of the truck. The vehicle went into a ditch and flipped over.

Authorities said the man was killed on impact.

Crews arrive around 2 a.m., and as of 6 a.m., were still working to get the truck out of the ditch. Emergency Medical Services did try to rescue the man, but said he had already passed away.

People who live in the home near the crash site were seen on their porch watching everything unfold. Our KENS 5 crews are working to gather more information. The man's identity has not been reported.