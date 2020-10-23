Man dies after crashing motorcycle into home

The motorcycle when through the front door, a closet, the dining room, into the kitchen, and almost exited through the other side of the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a northeast side home Thursday night.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a home in the 16600 block of Dolente around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, units found a motorcycle that had crashed into a home.

A spokesperson with SAPD said that the motorcycle when through the front door, a closet, the dining room, into the kitchen, and almost exited through the other side of the home.

The spokesperson said that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead inside of the home. Investigators believe that the man was speeding excessively down the neighborhood street and went right into the home that was positioned at the end of the intersection.