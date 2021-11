Police said the man was driving northbound on I-35 when he rear ended the truck.

The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 35 at Walzem Road.

Police said the man was driving northbound on I-35 when he rear ended the truck, which was carrying glass. The driver of the car passed away.

The driver of the truck was not injured and no charges were reported.