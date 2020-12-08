Man dies after crash on northeast-side highway

SAPD said the victim "possibly rear ended another vehicle" and that vehicle drove off.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver was killed in an early-morning crash on the city's northeast side, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on 1604 and Green Mountain Drive.

Police found a man trapped inside a vehicle with significant trauma. The victim was then pronounced dead.

SAPD said the victim "possibly rear ended another vehicle" and that vehicle drove off.

Police have no witnesses and a passerby is the one who called authorities about the crash.