Man dies after being shot through bedroom window, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed in his bedroom, and authorities are searching for the suspect, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Ferris Avenue.

Police said a person in a white car pulled up, got out, walked up to the side of the house and fired shots through the bedroom window. The suspect then got back in their vehicle and took off.

The victim, who was in his 60s, was shot in the back. He later passed away.

Police said there were two other people inside the home at the time, but neither of them were injured.