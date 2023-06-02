Man dies from single gunshot wound in chest, police say

Police are hoping that doorbell cameras or property surveillance can unearth some information on the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was found with a single gunshot wound to his chest at a west-side apartment complex, police say.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of S. Calaveras St. just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived they found a man in his late teens or early 20s with a single gunshot wound to his chest. They attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are hoping that doorbell cameras or property surveillance can unearth some information on the shooting, but as of right now, police say they don't have any information other than a male was found deceased.

SAPD said the initial call was for shots fired, and shots heard, then a secondary call at the location was for the actual shooting that hit somebody.

In other words, neighbors heard a shooting but police didn't find it for a few moments after, according to SAPD.

This is a developing story.

