SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: The man has been identified as Roger Bocanegra, 30.

A man died after he was hit by a vehicle going south bound. The man was attempting to cross Highway 410 Sunday morning.

The driver did not stop and render aid.

The driver left the scene after hitting the man, but witnesses followed him to his house on Galaxy Drive.

The driver went back to the scene but will still be charged with failing to render aid, as well as other possible charges.

Police do not believe alcohol was involved.