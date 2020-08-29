Man dies after being hit by truck near Lackland Air Force Base

At the scene, officers found the man lying in the middle of W Military Drive with significant trauma.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after getting hit by a truck near Lackland Air Force Base.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to W Military Drive and Five Palms Drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to an official at the scene, EMS provided life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, who was heading home from work, was driving down Military Drive and did not see the man crossing the street from the bus stop due to no crosswalk and poor lighting in the area, an official with SAPD said.

The driver who hit the man stopped to render aid and called 911.