Man dies after being hit by train near downtown

The 54-year-old man had been trying to go underneath a stopped train with his bicycle when the train started to move, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A 54-year-old man died just before 1 a.m. Thursday after he was run over by a train on the city's east side, police said.

According to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department, a train was stopped in the 1200 block of North Pine Street near downtown as it was being doubled with another train. That's when the train engineer began to pull forward when the train went into emergency mode and came to a stop.

The conductor began to walk the length of the train to determine what caused the train to lose pressure and stop - and found the man had been run over and immediately called the tool yard to advise them of the incident, police said.

Investigators said the man attempted to cross the roadway by going underneath the stopped train with his bicycle when the train began to move forward and was crushed. He died at the scene.