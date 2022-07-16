DICKINSON, Texas — A man has died from his injuries after lighting fireworks in Galveston County, according to the Dickinson Police Department.
It happened after 10 p.m. Friday at a scene in the 3300 block of Timber Drive.
Police say they received a call of an injury sustained by fireworks.
When they arrived on the scene, police discovered a wounded man who was then transported to Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he was then pronounced deceased.
Police say the 41-year-old man died from abdominal wounds he sustained after being hit in the torso by a firework he lit.
Dickinson Police say the incident is still actively being investigated and plan on giving additional updates at a later time.