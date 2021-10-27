Man dead, woman injured after shooting on the far east side

When police arrived, they found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her face inside of a pickup truck.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting early Wednesday morning, police say.

At 1:30 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to Foster Road near I-10 for a crash.

When police arrived on scene, they found a crashed pickup with a man and woman unconscious inside. The female victim had a gunshot wound to the face, police said.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, the male driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they cannot confirm how the man died but did say he had some type of trauma.