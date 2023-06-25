Suspect in custody following fatal shooting on southside

SAPD has the suspect in custody.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead following a shooting on the southside of San Antonio, police say.

SAPD was called out to the 200 block of W. Ansley Street around 12:22 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a 49-year-old man shot once in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have the suspect in custody.

Homicide detectives will be investigating.

This is a developing story.

