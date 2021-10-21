Man dead after shooting on the west side

Police said a fight broke out between multiple people in the front yard of the home when one man was shot multiple times.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed following a fight at a home on the west side, police said.

Around 3:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 8200 block of Meadow Fire Street for a shooting.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police said they have multiple people detained.