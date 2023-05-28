Man shot and killed by police after he pointed weapon at them

Chief McManus says the man was reported to be shooting his gun as he was walking up and down the street and when officers arrived, he pointed his gun at them.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after police say he pointed a weapon at them late Saturday night on the southwest side of town.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Nogalitos around 11:08 p.m. for reports of a suspicious man with a gun.

Chief McManus says when officers arrived at the location, they encountered a man walking up and down the street shooting his gun.

Officers approached the man, and he turned and pointed his handgun at officers, according to police.

Chief McManus says both officers opened fire hitting the man four times.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

One of the officers has four years of service with SAPD, while the other officer is a probationary officer.

Detectives will be handling the investigation and details may change as it continues.

No other injuries were reported and no other details provided.

This is a developing story.

