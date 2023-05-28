Man shot and killed by police after he pointed weapon at them

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after police say he pointed a weapon at them late Saturday night on the southwest side of town.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Nogalitos around 11:08 p.m. for reports of a suspicious man with a gun.
Chief McManus says when officers arrived at the location, they encountered a man walking up and down the street shooting his gun.
Officers approached the man, and he turned and pointed his handgun at officers, according to police.
Chief McManus says both officers opened fire hitting the man four times.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
One of the officers has four years of service with SAPD, while the other officer is a probationary officer.
Detectives will be handling the investigation and details may change as it continues.
No other injuries were reported and no other details provided.
This is a developing story.
Learn more about KENS 5:
Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.
You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!
Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.