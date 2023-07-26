Man dead after his truck collided with 18-wheeler

His truck burst into flames on impact and firefighters found his body when the fire was extinguished.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead in far south Bexar County after a his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler truck Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Bexar County Sheriff deputies were working a previous crash on Loop1604 near Highway 281 when a second crash occurred.

While they were on the scene of the first crash, deputies say an 18-wheeler crashed into a man's truck, which then caught fire.

When firefighters put out the fire, they discovered the driver dead inside.

This is a developing story.

