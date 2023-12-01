Man dead after crashing his car into U-Haul truck, flipping on side

According to BCSO, initially they pulled over the man for speeding, but he took off when they spotted what appeared to be drugs in his car.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after crashing his car into a U-Haul truck and flipping the vehicle on it's side near JBSA-Lackland.

The crash happened at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Military Drive West and Woodgate Drive near Marbach Road on the west side of town.

According to Bexar County Sheriff's Office, initially they pulled over the 24-year-old man on Military Drive, for driving 73 mph in a 35 mph zone.

After deputies pulled the driver over, they saw what appeared to be drugs inside his vehicle. Deputies said he confirmed they were in fact prescription drugs and also told deputies that he had a gun.

He was told to get out of the car by deputies, but he refused, and took off speeding.

Deputies followed the man for several blocks before the driver lost control and crashed into a pole, then a U-Haul truck, and flipped his vehicle onto it's side.

Officials say the man died on impact about a mile from where he was initially stopped. He has not yet been identified.

Deputies said they found a pound of what appeared to be marijuana inside the car.

Back in 2019, BCSO changed their pursuit policy. Sherriff Salazar said their policies did become more restrictive when he took office back in 2017.

This is a developing story.

