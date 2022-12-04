Man dead after being hit by train on northeast side, police say

There were no further details as to why the man was sleeping on the train or who the man was.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being hit by a train on the northeast side just after midnight Tuesday morning, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to NE Loop 410 off of I-35 south for reports of a train hitting a person, police say.

Conductors said a man was sleeping on the train tracks when a train was approaching. The train couldn't stop in time and the man was ran over and pronounced dead at the scene.