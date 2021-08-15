Man dead after being hit by his own truck after argument with another man, police say

Police said a 65-year-old man was changing the tire on his pickup truck when the suspect came up and started a verbal argument with the man.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and another man is in custody after he fatally killed a man with his own truck Saturday night, police say.

Around 11 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Poteet Jourdanton Fwy to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Police said a 65-year-old man was changing the tire on his pickup truck when the suspect came up and started a verbal argument with the man.

At some point the suspect got into the man's truck and started to drive off hitting and killing him, according to police.

Police said the suspect lost control and rammed into the side of the store. The suspect fled from the vehicle into the store and started taking money from the register and other items and throwing them around the store.

While officers tried to take the suspect into custody, police say he fought two officers.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for some injuries. The two police officers were treated and released at the scene.