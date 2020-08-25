Man dies after 18-wheeler rollover near downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A 45-year-old man is dead after an 18-wheeler rollover near downtown, San Antonio police said.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 off-ramp near Casa Blanca Street.
Police confirmed limited details, telling KENS 5 that an 18-wheeler rolled over and the victim was dead when they arrived.
SAPD is working to identify witnesses to the accident. So far, authorities have received conflicting information. It is unclear if the victim was the driver or passenger, and if there was another occupant in the 18-wheeler who took off on foot after the crash.
