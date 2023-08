The group was detained by police for questioning.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering after he was cut several times in the back on the west side Friday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred near a park on the 1000 block of Hidalgo around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

The man told police he got into an argument with five men and a woman with a wheelchair that ended with one member of the group cutting him.

