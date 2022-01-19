Man cut out of car after crashing on the north side, police say

The cause of the crash was not determined and police said they are not sure if intoxication played a factor.

SAN ANTONIO — A man had to be cut out of his car Tuesday night after losing control on Highway 281 near Bitter Road, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of 281 and Bitters Road around 10:45 p.m.

Police say a man was driving southbound when he lost control of his car for some reason, causing it to roll over the center median --- which is how he ended up in the northbound lanes.