Man cut out of car after crashing on the north side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man had to be cut out of his car Tuesday night after losing control on Highway 281 near Bitter Road, police say.
The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of 281 and Bitters Road around 10:45 p.m.
Police say a man was driving southbound when he lost control of his car for some reason, causing it to roll over the center median --- which is how he ended up in the northbound lanes.
The jaws of life had to be used to cut the man out of his car, but he was in stable condition and taken to University Hospital, police said. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.