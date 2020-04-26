SAN ANTONIO — A man tried to break up a fight, but instead, was cut multiple times, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of North San Marcos and West Martin Street near downtown.

Police said a group of men were fighting in the parking lot. A man in his 30s came over and tried to break up the fight, but was cut on his arms.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition and the suspect was taken into custody.

RELATED: Police: Fatal stabbing at Popeyes happened after a man cut in line while waiting for a chicken sandwich

RELATED: Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing woman in southwest Austin

RELATED: Woman charged for assaulting her boyfriend with a deadly weapon