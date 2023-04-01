Man crossing street inside crosswalk hit by car, police say

The man man was taken to a local hospital; the driver did not stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was crossing the street inside a crosswalk on the northeast side of town when he was hit by a driver who did not stop.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel.

Police say the man, who is in his 40s, was hit by a driver in a white truck, who took off after he hit the victim.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.