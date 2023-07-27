Man critically injured after hit by vehicle while running in and out of trafffic

The driver is not expect the face any charges, according to officials at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is fighting for his life this morning after he got hit on a southside street late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Commercial Avenue near West Harding Blvd.

Police say the victim was acting erratic and running in and out of traffic when he got hit. The driver who hit him stopped and called police.

The man was rushed to the hospital with severe life-threatening injuries.

The driver isn't expected to face any charges.

