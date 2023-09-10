Man critically injured after he was shot in neck, police say

Witnesses say there was some sort of altercation prior to the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the neck early Monday morning at an apartment complex on the northeast side of town, police say.

San Antonio Police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Thousand Oaks just after midnight for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the Sunset Canyon Apartments, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to University Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are not sure what led up to the shooting, but according to witnesses, there was some sort of altercation that happened outside before the shot was fired.

Following the shot fired, a resident found the victim on the ground outside in the parking lot.

No information was available on the suspect. SAPD officials are talking to potential witnesses.

No additional information was available.

