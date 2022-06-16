Man critically injured after crashing into 18-wheeler on side of highway

SAN ANTONIO — A man was critically injured after he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler that was pulled over on the side of the highway waiting for a tow truck.

It happened at 3:15 a.m. Thursday on I-35 North near Eisenhauer Road on the northeast side of town. Officials say the big rig was pulled over on the side of the highway waiting for a tow truck when a driver plowed into the back of his truck. The driver of the pickup truck was pinned inside his truck and had to be cut out by firefighters. He was taken to SAMMC in life-threatening condition.