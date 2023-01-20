Man crashes into parked car while being pulled over, officials say

The driver of that vehicle is now facing charges for DWI and possibly driving a stolen vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing charges after he crashed into a parked car while a deputy was attempting to pull him over Friday morning, officials say.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said around 1:35 a.m., a BCSO deputy was attempting to pull a man over in a black vehicle, but the driver decided to flee from the deputy.

The deputy didn't chase the driver, but instead just continued down the road where it was discovered that driver crashed into a parked car.

Officials said the driver was detained a few blocks in the area of Panda Drive and Marlena Drive and is facing charges of DWI and possibly driving a stolen vehicle.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.