Man crashes motorcycle after running over dog

The motorcyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition with a severe head injury.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after crashing his motorcycle along US-90 eastbound.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to the accident around 3 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, crews found a man in his 50s laying on the on-ramp to US-90 eastbound.

According to an official at the scene, a car hit a dead dog on the roadway before the motorcyclist came along and hit the dog as well.

Per preliminary information provided by SAPD, the driver hit the dog and pulled over to inspect his car; while the driver was pulled over, he heard a loud noise, looked up, and saw a motorcyclist hit the dog and go out of control.