Man crashes into pole and tree while fleeing shooter

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured in a crash that involved him crashing into a pole and a tree while trying to flee a shooter, an official with SAPD said.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to the 2600 block of Commerce around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a major crash.

At the scene, officers found a car that crashed into a pole and a tree. The car had several bullet holes in the windshield.

The driver of the car sustained injuries from the crash and was taken by EMS to an area hospital but did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

The victim told police that he was being shot at, but was unable to provide who was shooting at him or where he was being shot at.

Officers searched the area for shell casings but were unable to find any.

An official at the scene said that the driver was traveling 'extremely fast' when he crashed into the pole. Power was knocked out to around 400 - 500 customers, according to a CPS employee. Power has since been restored.