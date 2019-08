SAN ANTONIO — A man was detained for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated after hitting and knocking down a light pole, police said.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Saturday between Shady Elms and Prue Road on the northwest side.

Authorities said charges are pending for the driver. No injuries were reported.

