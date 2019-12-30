SAN ANTONIO — A man crashed his car on the far northeast side after being shot, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 13800 block of O'Connor Road.

Police said the man and a passenger were in the car when they crashed into a barrier next to the Whataburger on O'Connor.

Officers believe the man was shot at a nearby apartment complex, but they couldn't find any signs of a shooting.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition. Police did not report if the passenger was injured.